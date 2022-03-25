Jodhpur: The Government Higher Secondary School located in Doli village of ​​Jodhpur has set an example by providing facilities like that of private schools. The children are studying through LED screens and have arrangements for computer education. The school principal Ruparam Patel told, "Around 890 students are studying in the school with the help of locals till now Rs.1.20 crore has been spent on development work. The main gate of the school is the centre of attraction."

Earlier, the school lacked the facilities, but the locals and school staff themselves took up the task of changing the look of the school. Arrangements have been made for 25 classrooms, 20 computer sets, furniture for children, and fans in the school premises. There are more than one thousand trees and plants on the entire school campus.

The principal of the school said, "the classes of arts, science, commerce and agriculture are being conducted in the school. Every year in the tenth and twelfth board examinations, the students of the school are maintaining their supremacy in the merit list. Students from 20 nearby villages are coming to the school to study."

Principal Ruparam Patel said that 22 CCTV cameras will be installed in the school for better monitoring for which Rs 3.5 lakh will be spent by the Alumni Council along with this, an amount of Rs 76,000 has been deposited by the Alumni Council under the Samagra Shiksha Yojana.

A few years ago, the then MLA and BJP leader Kailash Bhansali had adopted the school, taking steps to change the look and fate of the Doli school. He got 4 halls constructed in the school.

Recently, the students including Chandraprakash, Pradeep, and Yogesh Suthar were selected for the state-level science fair in Jodhpur. Meanwhile, Abhishek Bhati of the school has secured the first position in the state classical dance competition organized in Jaipur while Priyanka and Santosh were selected under Beti Bachao Beti Padhao for the state level judo sports competition held in Ahor.

