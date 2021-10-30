Bengaluru (Karnataka): Sandalwood superstar Puneeth Rajkumar, who died of a massive heart attack on Friday will be laid to rest with full state honours on Sunday after his elder daughter, Dhrithi arrives from the USA. According to the available information, Dhriti will arrive in Bengaluru at 11 pm tonight.

Puneeth was the fifth and youngest child of legendary actor of Kannada cinema Dr Rajkumar. According to family sources, Puneeth suffered a heart attack while working out at a gym. Immediately he was shifted to Vikram Hospital. Dr Ranganath Nayak stated that his condition was critical when he was brought to the hospital. But the efforts of doctors to revive him went in vain. He is survived by wife Ashwini and daughters Dhrithi and Vanditha, and had donated his eyes.

Puneeth's health had worsened on Thursday evening but he did not visit a doctor. He went to the gym in the morning and developed chest pain. He was taken to a private clinic where ECG was done. During the check-up, his condition worsened and he was rushed to Vikram Hospital, where he succumbed to cardiac arrest.

His mortal remains were taken to his residence from the hospital. Later, his body was kept at Kanteerava stadium in Bengaluru for final viewing till late Saturday evening.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up all across the state, including state capital Bengaluru, to manage any untoward situation. The Kannada film industry has come to a grinding halt and all movie shows have been cancelled in the state.

Three fans die hearing actor's death

The news of the death of the superstar came as a shock to the entire film fraternity and his huge fan base. Following the news of his death, two of his fans died of heart attacks while one died by suicide.

One of the fans of Rajkumar, 33-year-old Parashurama Hanumantha Demannanavara died on Saturday morning after suffering a heart attack while another fan, 28-year-old Muniyappa died on Friday when the news was being broadcasted on the TV.

Muniyappa heard the news when he had come for lunch to his house. He collapsed and was immediately rushed to the hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Another fan, Rahul Gaadivaddara has died by suicide, and one crushed his palm out of anger in Karnataka. Gaadivaddara committed suicide on Friday night after paying respects to Puneeth’s picture at his home. He also worshipped Puneeth’s photo before hanging himself.