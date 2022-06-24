Meerut (Uttar Pradesh): Sunny Kakran and Atul Jat of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang have been shifted from the Sonipat Jail to the Meerut District Jail of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. Both of them were the accused in the murder of LLB student Prayag Chaudhary at Pavli Khurd in the Kankarkheda area. The student was shot dead by the accused at his house on May 20.

Both the accused, along with their accomplices, surrendered in Sonipat. There are many cases registered against them. Apart from these two, the names of Sandeep and Naseeruddin had appeared in the murder of Prayag Chaudhary. It may be recalled that 10 months ago, Sunny and Atul had killed BSP leader Manoj Kumar in Chindauri village of Inchauli. The police announced a reward of one lakh each on their heads.

Lawrence Bishnoi's gang came to the fore in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. The Meerut police said that both the accused have been brought to Meerut on B-warrant. Both the accused have been shifted from Sonipat to Meerut Jail. Both have several cases registered against them, including murder and robbery.