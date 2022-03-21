Chandigarh: After the swearing-in ceremony for the newly-elected Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs as well as the formation of the new government in Punjab, opponents have started taking potshots at the government saying that the govt will be run remotely by AAP leaders sitting in Delhi. AAP is also facing a barrage of questions from opposition leaders.

Taking a jibe at AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal's absence during the swearing-in ceremony of AAP MLAs in Punjab, Congress leader Sunil Jakhar said, after the swearing-in ceremony of AAP ministers and MLAs in Punjab, the party (AAP) had tweeted photos of 10 ministers along with Punjab Governor. "But in the Tweet, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and others were missing. It appeared that Bhagwant Mann has come out of the shadow of Delhi AAP leadership. This will increase the anxiety of Delhi AAP leaders."

The Bhagwant Mann-led government in Punjab inducted ten ministers into the cabinet on March 19. Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit had administered the oath of office and secrecy to Bhagwant Mann in the swearing-in ceremony at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh in Punjab's Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district. The Aam Aadmi Party swept the Assembly elections with 92 seats in the 117-member assembly.