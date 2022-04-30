Chittoor (AP): The final rites of Uppalapati Sundar Naidu, the head of Balaji Hatcheries who passed away on Thursday, concluded today at the Reddigunta village in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh. Naidu passed away while undergoing treatment for a heart condition at a private hospital in Hyderabad earlier this week.

The funeral was conducted in the premises of Balaji Hatcheries, where Naidu's nephew Ramesh Babu performed the last rites. The family members, villagers, poultry traders and several celebrities marked their presence to offer prayers and condolences at the funeral. Bharat Biotech MD Krishna Ella, founder of Amarrajah companies Galla Ramachandran, Chittoor MLA Srinivasan, former minister Amarnath Reddy and film star Mohan Babu were among the celebrities who paid homage to the late businessman.

Naidu started his career as a veterinarian and later entered the poultry industry, subsequently contributing a lot to the development of the sector. He got recognition as the first entrepreneur in Andhra Pradesh.

Also read: Sundar Naidu, man behind poultry revolution, passes away at 85