New Delhi: A district court in Delhi has summoned filmmaker Leena Manimekalai and others following a suit regarding the controversial poster of her film Kaali and asked them to appear on August 6. The suit sought an interim injunction to restrain them from depicting Hindu Goddess Kaali in their latest film poster, video, and tweets "in a very uncalled way".

Moving the plea, advocate Raj Gaurav stated that the poster depicts the goddess smoking cigarettes which not only hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus but is also against the basics of morality and decency. He further stated in the petition that the alleged poster was tweeted by Leena from her Twitter handle.

"The relief of interim injunction is discretionary relief. Further, as held by the Supreme Court in a number of cases, the ex-parte ad-interim injunction has to be granted in exceptional circumstances and the undersigned is of the opinion that the defendant needs to be heard before passing any order against them," Justice Abhishek Kumar of Tis Hazari Court said.

"...Therefore, issue summons of the suit and notice of the injunction application.. " the court said in the recently passed order made available today. Apart from the filmmaker, notices and summons were also issued to her company, Touring Talkies Media Private Limited, the court said. (With agency inputs)