Sultanpur: In a heartwrenching incident in the Dhanaudih village here, a woman sacrificed her 4-month-old child as a part of a religious ritual on Sunday morning. The child was slayed in front of a goddess Kali statue in the village by its own mother. The Gosaiganj police have arrested the accused woman and are investigating the incident further.

As informed by Gosaiganj police station SP Somen Verma, the accused woman has been identified as Manju (35), whose husband works as a laborer in the Dhanaudih village. The incident happened at around 9 am on Sunday, when the woman took a shovel and killed her youngest child in front goddess Kali statue. Preliminary investigation revealed that the woman gets involved in superstitious practices frequently, and is in constant touch with a tantrik in the village.

Some villagers also suspect that the woman committed the heinous crime on demands of this tantrik. Though the police have not yet given any official statement on the murder motif even as the woman is being interrogated.

"A case of sacrificing a 4-year-old innocent in front of the goddess Kali statue has come to the fore. Investigation into the incident is underway. The accused Manju Devi has been taken into custody and is being interrogated. Necessary legal action will be ensured by filing a case," Police station chief Raghavendra Rawat said.