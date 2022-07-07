Bhagalpur (Bihar): In Bihar, an incidence of bravery portrayed by the Circle Officer of Sultanganj has come to the fore. A mother and a daughter were taking a bath in the holy river of Ganga when they started to drown. Hearing the commotion, Sultanganj CO, Shambhu Sharan Ray dived into the river to rescue the two.

Bihar: Sultanganj CO saves family from drowning in Ganga

The event took place at the Ajgaivinath temple situated on the banks of the Ganga river in Sultanganj in Bihar's Bhagalpur district. On July 6, Block Development Officer Manoj Murmu, CO Shambhu Sharan Ray, and Executive Officer Abhinav Kumar had come to the temple to inspect the ghat for the preparation of the Shravani Mela that takes place on the ghat annually.

The officers were inspecting the ghat when they heard a commotion nearby, upon understanding the brevity of the situation, CO Shambhu Sharan Ray dived into the flowing stream to rescue the mother and daughter who, while taking a dip in the holy river, started to drown. The mother (32) and her daughter (14) belong to Masumganj in Munger district.

The woman's family was informed about the incident, and her cousin promptly arrived at the site. The woman told that she had come to Ajgaivinath temple along with her daughter to take a bath in the Ganga river. The entire incident was recorded by the locals who were also present at the ghat at the time of the

CO Shambhu Sharan revealed that he himself had learned how to swim in the Babua ghat located near his childhood home in Munger. "I have got self-satisfaction today, after saving the lives of the mother and daughter," he said.