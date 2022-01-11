New Delhi: Accused in Sully Deal App Omkareshwar Thakur in a confession to the police said that he never thought that police could lay hands on him, because he had erased digital footprints in the App within three days of its creation.

Omkareshwar was using GitHub and Twitter platform for remaining in touch with the members. But outcry over the creation of the app as well as registration of several complaints, compelled Omkareshwar to pull down all the alleged incriminating material from the App platform.

The accused also confessed that police was after him for the last six months, but they (police) were unable to lay hands on him; because he had deleted the digital footprints on the App. "I was in an impression that police would not be able to find out my whereabouts. I was leading a normal life and marriage was also on the cards." But the luck ran out and he was arrested.

Omkareshwar completed his school as well as BCA education in Indore only. "After the completion of BCA (Bachelor of Computer Application) course, I had taken up freelancing work," told Omkareshwar to police. Besides, he used to spend a lot of time on social medial platform also.

The 'Sully Deal App' was developed in the first week of July and some members of the group had uploaded photos of more than 50 Muslim women on it.