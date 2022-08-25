Kotkapura: ​​In an important development in the investigation of the Kotkapura firing on the Sikh Sangat in 2015, former Deputy Chief Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) President Sukhbir Singh Badal has been summoned to appear before Special Investigation Team (SIT) on September 30 in Chandigarh by the Special Investigation Team (SIT). ​​The summons comes after the Punjab and Haryana High Court had directed the Punjab Government vide order dated 09-04-2021 in CWP 17459 of 2019 (O&M) and CWP 17460 of 2019 (O&M) to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into the case.

The probe is related to FIR No. 192 dated 14-10-2015 and FIR No 129 dated 07-08-2018, both registered in Kotkapura police station in the firing by the police on October 12 on the Sikh Sangat during their protest against the alleged sacrilege in Bargari. ​​Sukhbir Singh Badal has been directed to appear, along with relevant records for questioning by the SIT in the Kotkapura police firing investigation case.

The move is believed to be a major way forward and a breakthrough in the Kotkapura firing investigation. Pertinently, the SIT in June last year also quizzed Sukhbir Singh Badal here. Sukhbir was the Deputy Chief Minister and also the Home Minister when the incidents of the desecration of a religious text and the subsequent police firing took place in Faridkot in 2015. Prior to that, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch Parkash Singh Badal was also questioned in the case.