Srinagar: In the wake of targeted killings of innocent civilians belonging to a minority community in Jammu and Kashmir, the administration in the Valley has issued directives to all government departments to submit the list of employees who are residents of Jammu and posted in the Valley. The provincial commissioner's office on Tuesday asked officials to provide details about such employees.

A notification to this effect has been issued by Divisional Commissioner's office, Kashmir (vide letter number 5417, dated 31/05/2022). The officials of the departments concerned were asked to furnish details about those migrant employees from Jammu division who are posted in Kashmir division under various categories other than the PM Package, stated the notification.

On the other hand, Kashmir's political leaders while condemning the killing of Rajni Bala (36), a schoolteacher, by militants in Kulgam district, have appealed to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to ensure safety of Kashmiri Pandits.

Describing the Kulgam incident in south Kashmir as a dastardly act and a Pakistani ploy, senior BJP leader Sufi Muhammad Yousuf lambasted the Jammu and Kashmir administration for failing to provide security to the minority community, especially Kashmiri Pandits. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Sufi said, "It was very sad that innocent civilians are being targeted by terrorists in Kashmir. A cause of concern for everybody."

Blaming Pakistan for civilian casualties in Jammu and Kashmir, Yousuf further said, "We should condemn the cowardice act which has been going in the Valley at the behest of Pakistan. We shouldn't get discouraged. BJP and the people of Kashmir are firmly behind Kashmiri Pandits."

Abdul Ghani Vakil, a senior leader from the People's Conference, also decried the killing of a teacher from the Samba district in Jammu province. “The killing of innocent civilians has become a cause for concern. It was a heinous and shameful act." He also urged the Lieutenant Governor's administration to provide security to the minority community.