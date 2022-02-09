Baghpat (Uttar Pradesh): A Baghpat trader along with his wife in Uttar Pradesh came live on Facebook and allegedly took a poison-like substance. Both of them were then admitted to a city hospital. His wife died while undergoing treatment at the hospital whereas the trader is battling for life in the ICU. The couple put the blame on Demonetization as well as GST for taking the extreme step. Their shoe business was not doing well for the past several years and their financial condition had worsened.

Rajeev Tomar, a resident of Qasimpur village, has been in the wholesale shoe business and his shop has been located in the Subhash Nagar area of Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh. Rajeev Tomar has been battling for life whereas his wife died while undergoing treatment at the city hospital, said sources.

When his relatives learned about the incident, they took the couple to the city hospital. The body of the trader's wife has been sent for an autopsy, added the source. The couple has two sons.

However, CO Harish Bhadauria, said, "We will look into the matter. After the receipt of the complaint, the matter will be investigated."