Chatra (Jharkhand): Strange events happening at Edla village in Chatra district of Jharkhand will remind you of Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan starrer 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'. Fires breaking out at the house of Duvarika Prajapati, a resident of Edla village under Simaria police station limits of Chatra for the past week.

The special thing is that the fire breaks out during the daytime, but the cause of the fire is not yet known. This incident has created curiosity among the people of the area. At the same time, there is panic in the whole village due to the fire. People in the village flocking to Prajapati's residence to lend them moral support.

In fact, the items kept in the house of Dwarka Prajapati are catching fire. The fire is also such that sometimes the clothes kept in the cupboard are seen burning and sometimes there is a sudden fire on the bed. Not only this, apart from the incident of fire, the mobiles kept in the house are also disappearing, and the gold and silver kept in the cupboards are also vanishing. There are also incidents of stone rain at home, although it is not known, who is doing it. Victim Dwarka says that the house has been on fire more than 11 times in a week.

On one hand, the family is in panic due to these strange incidents like a fire breaking out and the sudden disappearance of goods, while the villagers around Dwarka's house are also scared now. Frightened by the incidents of frequent house fires and the disappearance of goods, the villagers have also stood together in helping the family members. In Dwarka's house, dozens of villagers have been staying for the last four days, but despite the presence of dozens of villagers, the strange incidents of fire and disappearance of goods are not stopping.