Kasganj(Uttar Pradesh): A sudden fire broke out in the house of Roop Kishore Solanki, a resident of village Raipur in the Sadar Tehsil area of Uttar Pradesh, for the last 5 days. Cases of fire breakouts have been taking place for unknown reasons. The villagers have no idea how the fire starts, they are rushing to put out the fire.

Widespread panic gripped the entire village when a sack filled with grains caught fire in front of the accountant who came to investigate the matter. No person in the village is able to muster the courage to enter that house. Some villagers are saying that it is a natural phenomenon, while some are a whirlwind of ghosts. The villagers have appealed to the administration for a solution.

Roop Singh, Kanhai Pal Singh, and Virendra Singh are three brothers in the Raipur village of Raipur Patna Gram Panchayat. The first incident of fire took place on April 1 at Roop Singh's house. At around 5.30 in the morning, suddenly they saw a fire break out on the items kept in the house. The family members then extinguished the fire and removed the goods. After this, there have been continuous cases of fires starting at different times.

Talking to Etv Bharat, Roop Singh said, "the villagers are now sitting with pot-filled water outside the house to put out the fire burns in the house at any time. The eyes of the villagers are on guarding the house. Sometimes the clothes are catching fire, the wheat sack, and sometimes all of a sudden fire breaks out in front of the eyes of the villagers."

When the villagers informed the administration about the matter, the accountant reached the spot to investigate. Accountant Omprakash said that during the investigation, a sack filled with grains caught fire in front of him. Agaroop Singh Solanki said that from 6 pm to 5 am, there has been a sudden fire in the items kept in the house. The fire broke out three times in front of him. For the first two days, he did not pay attention because some child must have set it on fire but now the fire is breaking out 50 times a day.