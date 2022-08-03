Narsipatnam: Kamireddy Durgaprasad, a 35-year-old resident of Kothavidhi, Narsipatnam, Anakapalli district, died by suicide on Monday night alleging that a garment shopkeeper has kept his wife hostage. Durgaprasad had recorded his ordeal on his mobile phone before dying by suicide. It is alleged that he was mentally unstable.

"The manager of a garment shop in Narsipatnam has taken my wife. She is with him, but he is pretending to be unaware of it. I am taking my life because of him and two others. If you catch the young man working in the shop, everything will come out. In the past, complaints to the police were ignored. It has been going on for five months but no one cares. You should also punish them and give justice, sir," pleaded Durgaprasad in the video.

In response to the video, Circle Inspector Srinivasa Rao clarified that his wife had complained against Durgaprasad and that he was apprehended by the police. Durgaprasad might have held police officers accountable for his death out of anger. Special Sub-Inspector (SSI) Dhanunjay said that Durgaprasad's mother in her complaint stated that her son might have taken this harsh step owing to his alcohol addiction and the grief of his wife leaving.