Mirzapur: Jai Mishra, the successor of Padma Vibhushan awardee and spiritual leader Jagatguru Ram Bhadracharya, has been accused of unnatural sex. A student of Tulsipeeth Institute, located in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur, has accused Mishra of the act.

As per information, the incident took place on February 14. Upon reaching home in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district, the student informed his family members, after which a police complaint was filed against Mishra in Lalganj Police Station.

The student also alleged that Mishra threatened to kill him if he talked about the incident to anyone. The police, subsequently, registered a case under the POCSO Act. The investigation has begun into the incident.

