Purnia: Once a victim of domestic violence, Purnia's Beauty Kumari, has now cleared the Bihar Police Sub-Inspector Examination held by Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission(BPSSC). She has cracked the Bihar sub-inspector exams in her first attempt in spite of turmoils in her personal life only because of sheer determination and hard work. Beauty Kumari's dream was to clear Bihar Public Service Commission, and she has been preparing for it since 2015.

Beauty Kumari tied the knot in 2008, while she was still in college. Soon after her marriage, her in-laws and husband started troubling her. They even hurled abuses at her, mentally and physically torturing her. But today, Beauty Kumari is not an oppressed daughter-in-law, but a strong independent woman, who is soon going to join the police force.

Beauty Kumari's journey wasn't easy, but despite those circumstances, she succeeded in her goal. Recalling her struggles, she shared, "There were many such nights when I and my children went to bed hungry." The situation got so worse that Beauty had to ask for money from her parents. Eventually, in 2013, her husband filed for divorce in the Bandra court. All this made her realize that being self-dependent is the only option that can save her and her children from this harassment.

She is thankful for the support of her family members. It is only due to their constant encouragement that she was able to achieve this feat. For all the girls preparing for government exams, Beauty has only one piece of advice, and that is to use social media to one's advantage and not get addicted to it. Talking to the media, Beauty Kumari stated, "Now, the goal of my life is to ensure justice to the oppressed women in the society as much as possible and inspire them to move forward."