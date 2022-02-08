New Delhi: Taking a dig at the Opposition on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rajya Sabha said some party leaders acted in an immature way in the last two years and disappointed the nation. He said that the determination and discipline of the people yielded success in dealing with the pandemic adding that it was not about any political party but the collective achievement of the people.

"Some leaders of some political parties have shown immaturity in the last two years. They disappointed the nation. We have seen how they toyed with Indian vaccines for political interests. There were smear campaigns against Indian vaccines," said Modi.

He also said that when the pandemic first started the international community was discussing what will happen to India and how the virus will spread from India to other countries.

"Covid is a global pandemic. In the last 100 years, humanity did not see such a crisis. Even now it is changing and bringing new dangers. The human race is fighting against it. When Covid started, the world discussed what will happen to India. But the determination and discipline yielded results and India is being praised by the world. It was not about any political party but the achievement of the people," said Modi.

The Prime Minister said that the people of the country deserve praise for getting vaccinated for the benefits of their fellow human beings adding that the country was speeding towards the goal of 100 percent vaccination.

"During the pandemic, more than 80 crore people got free ration. India achieved this feat. Despite the obstacles, lakhs of poor families were provided homes. The houses costs lakhs. The poor families which got them can be called lakhpaties," he added.

The Prime Minister said that during the pandemic the Government gave special focus on the MSME and agricultural sector which yielded striking results.

"During the pandemic, there were efforts to make progress in all sectors despite the odds. MSME sector which generates most jobs was focused. We ensured farming does not get impacted. There was a bumper too. Farmers got more through minimum support price (MSP) and the money went to their account directly through direct benefit transfer," said Modi.

"MSME was among the sectors which benefited most from the 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat' package...MSME has a key role to play in the surge in export," he added.

