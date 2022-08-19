Kolkata: Former Rajya Sabha member and BJP leader Subramanian Swamy paid a surprise visit to the state secretariat Nabanna where he met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday afternoon raising eyebrows in the political quarters. Sources said that the two had a brief meeting at the state secretariat, however, the agenda of the meeting was not immediately known.

Later in the day, pictures of the two leaders started doing the rounds on the Internet. Swamy himself posted pictures of the meeting on Twitter. "Today, I was in Kolkata and met the charismatic Mamata Banerjee. She is a courageous person. I admired her fight against the CPM in which she decimated the Communists," Swamy captioned the pictures.

However, the Trinamool was tightlipped about the meeting. There are speculations in political circles that Swamy may soon quit the saffron brigade and join the Trinamool Congress. Significantly, his relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi-Amit Shah in BJP has not been cordial for quite some time now. According to a section of political circles, Swamy is actually an economist, but in the political circles of the national capital, he is known as a man who can give some sleepless nights to his opponents.

Several cases filed by him at different times created ripples across the country including 2G, National Herald, and Ayodhya cases to mention a few.

