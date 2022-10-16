New Delhi: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy Sunday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of 'betraying' India's national interests by attending the SCO summit in Uzbekistan where Modi had met Chinese premier Xi Jinping earlier this year.

"Modi betrayed India’s national interest by going to SCO Meet despite Xi distributing Chinese map in SCO Meet showing Ladakh and Arunachal as part of China and with Chinese names in the “official” Atlas !! Final kick to India: Russia has adopted Chinese names in their map," Swamy tweeted.

BJP's Subramanian Swamy slams PM over Chinese 'maps' in SCO summit

Also read: Exclusive: Xi Jinping's removal as PLA in-charge possible, new chief will follow PLA diktats: Subramanian Swamy

When a user asked Swamy about his view on the present border situation and whether India should stick to talks or "small-scale war to regain lost territories", the BJP leader replied: "Why small scale? Be ready to wage war in all feasible dimensions".

BJP's Subramanian Swamy slams PM over Chinese 'maps' in SCO summit