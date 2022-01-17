New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy said that everyone is taking advantage of the Hindu sentiments and that is why the BJP will win this time. "Things like the appearance of God in the dream at the time of election shows that everyone is playing with 'the Hindus'. That's why BJP will win this time on Hindu votes. No one will vote on the 'economic performance' or the response to the 'Chinese aggressions' of the government, everyone will vote for 'the safety' of the Hindus" he said.

Shedding light on the internal discrepancies of the party, Swamy said that although there's a lot of discipline in the party, some think that everyone in the party will be subservient, and follow orders. "This is the situation in the party right now. On the contrary, I speak openly, I entered politics for democracy," he said. While talking about his relationship with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Swamy said that they are still friends and there are no personal grudges between them. "He didn't make me a minister. Because I had never asked for a ministerial berth. I have known Modi for many years. But see what happens when you know someone -Vidura also knew Duryodhana very well," he said, drawing a stinging reference from the Mahabharata.

He also reiterated a statement he had made earlier wherein he had said that the PM and the Finance Minister both know very little about the economy. "Prime Minister said that I will make India a five trillion economy in five years. That is, fifteen per cent every year? At that time we were at three per cent. How's that even possible? And Nirmala Sitharaman is, well, from JNU. There is no education there," he claimed.

Commenting on the leaders from UP leaving the party, he said that this is not the first time that ministers are leaving the party and it would barely affect it. Although he expressed a strong possibility of Yogi coming to power in UP this year, he said he can't say anything for sure in case something happens and turn the votes away. He made an interesting remark wherein he said that people might react to the party being vulnerable in case of the China border dispute, which they may not be able to hide any longer.

Opining on Shivsena contesting the elections from UP, he said that the BJP perhaps made a huge mistake by dissolving the alliance with the party in Maharashtra. "We pushed Thackeray out of our alliance. I know that BJP had promised Thackeray the seat of the Chief Minister, but he was cheated afterwards. BJP has been a bit arrogant in this regard," he said. Swamy also commented on the hate-speech matter from Haridwar, when he said that everyone should abide by the Constitution and should not make such comments inflicting violence and threatening to kill someone. Having said so, he denied 'condemning' the matter in the literal sense of it.

Additionally, speaking over the possible harm to the Election Commission's image in TN Seshan's tenure, he said that when he selected Seshan for the post, the Prime Minister did not do all the work himself, the work was rather distributed. "But now that there's no concrete backbone or a proper hierarchy to things, this is bound to happen," he said.

He also talked about being hated by Twitter users for making negative comments about his own party. "BJP supporters think that I do all this because I want to be the Prime Minister," he said.