New Delhi: It has been more than a month since Russia began its military operation in Ukraine. Thousands have been killed, nearly 4 million in Ukraine have been forced to flee their country, around 10 million have been internally displaced. India's stand on this international conflict has been quite guarded so far given what is at stake. Is the BJP-led government running with the hare and hunting with the hounds? ETV Bharat's Saurabh Sharma tried to decipher the same in an exclusive interview with BJP senior leader and MP, Subramanian Swamy.

PM should not attend BRICS summit; India should have stood by Ukraine: Subramanian Swamy

The firebrand leader, known for his sharp remarks, had no hesitation in calling Russian president Vladimir Putin a "dictator" who has waged an unprovoked war. "It is an unprovoked attack by a country that was considered a super-power when it was the Soviet Union. After the fall of the USSR, Russia is only a fraction of the Soviet Union. With this military invasion, President Putin has emerged to be the most undemocratic leader. The West led by the United States has been helping Ukraine by supplying arms, much after President Zelenskyy's pleading. Putin is trying to grab the territory of Ukraine and is defying all the international rules and protocols," Swamy said.

Asked about the role of the United Nations in the current situation, the senior BJP leader said that the UN was a place for debates and not for decisions. "I don't think that the UN is a place for serious action. The UN through its peacekeeping forces sends its troops only if a small country has some issue. When it comes to P5 (Permanent members of the United Nations Security Council), they are ineffective. Russia's membership there is also illegal because it was for the USSR. And now, there is no USSR. Even at the UN, it is not listed as Russia but as USSR," he said.

About India abstaining from the vote at the UN several times, the MP replied, "We have been buying weapons from Russia and are spreading the propaganda that Russia has always stood up for India. The fact is Russia has never stood for us because it came into existence only after the collapse of the Soviet Union. It is an issue of human rights and aggression by Russia against Ukraine. We should have stood by Ukraine."

Recently, the Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi made a surprise diplomatic outreach to South Asia. He had first attended an Organization of the Islamic Conference (OIC) summit in Pakistan where he gave an objectionable statement on Kashmir which was condemned by New Delhi. The Chinese Minister late flew to Kabul where he met UN-designated terrorist Sirajjaudin Haqqani following which he came to Delhi.

Asked about it, Swamy questioned why the government even allowed the Chinese minister to come to India. "When Wang Yi was in Kabul, he had also told Haqqani that he would build the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) project that passes through Pakistan occupied Kashmir (POK). The whole of Kashmir is ours. It was not an invitation from India's side. Both NSA Ajit Doval and EAM Dr Jaishankar fall over each other to meet him," Swamy said.

About the BRICS summit to be held in Beijing in June and whether PM Modi would attend it, the BJP MP said: "If he has any self-respect he will not. Don't be in BRICS at all. If you're in QUAD, you can't be in BRICS. How can you be in both?" Questioning India's stand and policy on Afghanistan post the Taliban’s takeover, the senior BJP leader said, "Do we even have a policy? We went there, invested there, built infrastructure, parliament and when the Americans decided to withdraw, everybody was called back."

Meanwhile, the Foreign Minister of Russia Sergi Lavrov and the United Kingdom Foreign Secretary are expected to visit New Delhi on March 31 amid the war in Ukraine. On how he saw the visits and India's role in the conflict now, the Rajya Sabha member said, "What can India do? There is no role for India at all. We are not giving anything to Ukraine and we cannot offer anything to Russia other than just providing legitimacy to their actions in Ukraine."

Accentuating the image of the Prime Minister as an international leader, the senior BJP leader added, "If you think that he is an extremely bright, intellectual, powerful leader then he knows that he is winning elections. He wants to be in QUAD and even in BRICS. BJP is nothing without Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). It is the RSS taking the shots most of the time."

