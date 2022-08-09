Varanasi: Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's great-granddaughter Rajshree Chaudhary urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, through media in Varanasi on Tuesday, to unregister India from the membership of the Commonwealth Nations in order to make India "completely free". Chaudhary visited the Sankat Mochan temple in Varanasi on Tuesday after she was stopped by the police in Prayagraj on Monday.

"British have called our freedom fighters terrorists. Countless people sacrificed their lives for India's freedom. On the other hand, India is still a part of the Commonwealth nations. I urge PM Modi to denounce the membership on August 15, Independence day," she said. "I have written letters to the Prime Minister several times now highlighting that before India's independence, Jawaharlal Nehru joined the commonwealth nations and Britain would issue a republic letter to India but why?

According to the statistics, around 6,023,000 people of India sacrificed their lives and we deserve freedom. India should denounce the Commonwealth nations' membership," added Chaudhary.