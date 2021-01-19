Hyderabad: Giving voice to India's social diversity is the hallmark of its unity. The linguistic organisation of states was an attempt at ensuring that linguistic states have their identity and at the same time merge into the larger nation-state narrative.

While drawing the borders of these states, mixed population areas, at times have fallen into states where the population may not identify with its linguistic identity. Some of these populations have sought an outright merger with the states that they identify with or some states have ensured that these linguistic minorities have reservations on linguistic lines in the state's administration.

However, a dangerous trend that could reopen the old fault-lines lying dormant due to the reorganisation of states is playing out, which might challenge the very notion of peace between the states and even shake the foundation of Indian nationhood.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's tweet on Belagavi to be merged with Maharashtra has hit a raw vein in Karnataka. Both states have a historical claim to the district. There is also a political movement among the Marathi population in Belagavi headed by the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) that has been spearheading for the district's merger with Maharashtra. Karnataka, meanwhile, has accorded the status of the district and Belagavi city as a second capital and built its second legislature building there to cement its claims on the region. The city corporation elections have always been a clash between MES and the parties from Karnataka. Uddhav Thackeray's tweet changes the status quo, where the Shiv Sena is now pursuing an active movement for the merger of the district with Maharashtra.

Shiv Sena built its politics on the concepts of linguistic chauvinism and Hindutva. Karnataka too is not alien to its linguistic chauvinism represented by a myriad of organisations. Belagavi is a symbol of how Karnataka's accepted boundaries inside the Indian superstate seem to be threatened. The big question will be, what kind of Frankenstein monster will be unleashed on the Indian state if the claim is even considered?

Today's linguistic states were not formed from contiguous territorial bodies with uniform ethnic, religious and linguistic populations. If Maharashtra's claim on Belagavi is to be accepted, the entire state of Goa would be their next claim. Kasargod in Kerala was part of the Canara district of Madras presidency, Karnataka's claim on the district will have to be considered. Kanyakumari was part of the princely state of Travancore and so was Marthandam and Nagercoil, Kerala too can lay claims on these regions on historical grounds. Many such claims will surface across the states of the country, which can become one of the destabilising factors of the Indian nation.

A close look at how the nation-state of India has been imagined shows some direction. Benedict Anderson, the political scientist, had mentioned that nations are imagined communities. Going by his theorization, India too is an imagined community in which there is horizontal comradeship carefully crafted by the founding fathers in incorporating a common composite culture and historical narrative that tied the diverse communities together. However, what challenges the modern Indian nation's composite history is sub-nationalism with a linguistic base. It then challenges the narrative as certain populations challenge modern narratives from the historical memory of their people.

It is always a prudent approach if politicians refrain from exploiting the linguistic fault-lines of the country. The Indian population will get diverse as urban centres become more cosmopolitan. Belagavi too will head in this direction one day, Uddhav Thackeray's claim comes from the narrow linguistic politics, which can easily be avoided. However, states with linguistic minorities should ensure that they are properly represented in the governance of that state. The idea of India cannot be lost in the pettiness of linguistic chauvinism, while the linguistic identity of populations also cannot be denied. A perfect union will eventually hold the fort.