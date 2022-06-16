Muzaffarpur (Bihar): The sale of government land has surfaced under the Sahebganj block in the Muzaffarpur district of Bihar. Earlier, these land parcels had been donated by a previous owner to the Government of Bihar. On the said land plots, the state government's health sub-center and community health center were established.

Seller of the land, Munna Singh said, "The said land was our ancestral property and seven decimal land parcel out of 20 decimal was donated to the Bihar government by my grandfather. On the donated land plot, a health sub-center and community center were established. Hence, in the remaining 13 decimal lands, two decimal were sold to the buyer."

"But, some residents of the area have been saying that the whole land plot was donated to the Bihar government. But, no wrongdoings have been committed. I have valid documents which will prove that the land belongs to us. The circle officer had conducted a survey of the said land plot wherein seven decimal land parcel was bifurcated from the main chunk of land and the rest 13 decimal was entered in our name," said Munna Singh, adding, "Hence, the dispute is uncalled for. I am ready to follow the legal procedure if any."

On other hand, Ramsurat Rai, Bihar's Revenue and Land Reforms Minister said, "Such cases often keep on cropping up and government works to rectify the omissions or commissions if any. The action will be taken against those found guilty. Someone based on fake mutation papers indulges in illegal activities. I have issued instructions to the department asking officials concerned to complete mutation of government lands at the earliest."