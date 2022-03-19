Aurangabad (Maharashtra): Stung by the rising fuel prices, a man in Aurangabad district in Maharashtra has bought a horse for daily commute while abandoning his two-wheeler to save some bucks. Mohammad Yusuf Sheikh, who works as a lab assistant at a pharmacy 15 km away from his home, said he bought the horse, which he has named 'Jigar' of the Kathiawari breed for Rs 40,000 during the Covid lockdown as he could not afford travelling to and fro his office on the two-wheeler as the rising fuel prices have burnt a hole in his pocket.

Yusuf said that commuting on the horse for the last six months now has greatly reduced the expenses. While he had to shell out Rs 4,000 to 5,000 a month on the motorcycle, the expenditure on the horse is a mere Rs 50-60 a day, that is, up to Rs 2,000 a month, he added. Given the economical ride, Yusuf now uses the horse for daily activities besides travelling to and fro office. Yusuf said that the horse saves both money and time wasted in traffic jams. The rare horse ride has also attracted the attention of the locals, who hardly knew Yusuf when he used to travel on the bike earlier.

