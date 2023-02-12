Hyderabad: It was a special day for Gyanendra Pratap Singh, the Director General of Police (DGP) of Assam both as a proud cop and as a father. When he faced his beloved daughter Aishwarya Singh following the passing out at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy and both saluted each other, it is difficult to guess what was going through the DGP's mind. But it was certain at that moment the line between the tough cop and the doting father became blurred.

A video tweeted by the DGP on Saturday shows him face-to-face with his IPS daughter Aishwarya Singh saluting each other and then posing for photos with big smiles on their faces. The proud father aptly described the heartwarming moment in the caption ''Words fail me. Received the salute from daughter @aishwarya_ips as she passed out of @svpnpahyd today. Picture courtesy @lrbishnoiips.''

The DHP in another tweet shared photos of the passing out parade stating "''Stuff dreams are made of. At Passing Out Parade of 74 RR @aishwarya_ips.'' The touching scene melted the hearts of netizens with congratulatory messages pouring in for the father-daughter duo.

"What a lovely and proud moment. Congratulations to you both. Think I interacted with her at the workshop we conducted at @KautilyaSPP for the Officer Trainees," stated Smita Sharma. "What a proud day for father-daughter duo! Congratulations sir!!," stated another Twitter user Rahul Srivastav.

Another Twitter user Hardi Singh wrote " What a moment!!! Heartwarming!!! Rab Rakha!!!." Singh took over as the Assam DGP on February 1. "With the blessings of Maa Kamakhya, I look forward to the opportunity of serving the people of Assam. Gratitude to the Honourable Chief minister Assam for reposing trust in me to lead the glorious Assam Police @assampolice @CMOfficeAssam," tweeted Singh.