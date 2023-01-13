Kochi: Over 100 students from a Government Girls Higher Secondary School here on Friday visited the Kerala High Court as part of the process-oriented pedagogy programme of the State government. The students were taken on a field trip to the court to give them an understanding of its functioning and litigation process, school authorities said.

"The students were given a guided tour through various courts, including that of the Chief Justice," the staff of the Political Science Department of the school which arranged the trip, said. In the coming days, the students would be taken to the State Assembly and the Secretariat too, authorities said. (PTI)