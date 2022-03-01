Mathura (Uttar Pradesh): Several students from Uttar Pradesh's Mathura pursuing MBBS in Ukrainian Universities have arrived home safely amid an ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia.

Om Agarwal, a 5th year MBBS student in Ukraine and a resident of Raja locality in Mathura, said, "The situation in Ukraine is volatile and dicey. No one can predict what will happen next. We were scared and worried. But hopes rekindled when I came to know that Union government has been planning to evacuate Indian students. I heaved a sigh of relief after reaching home."

"I am thankful to Union government that I was airlifted from the war-ravaged country. I didn't have to pay any fee. I was brought back without any hassle or paying any charges. I was also provided all amenities," said Agarwal.

Radhika Goyal of Barsana locality in Mathura, who reached her home city safely, said, "I woke up at around 3 am after large explosions in the area. I was staying in the hostel at that time. I hurriedly took out money from ATM and purchased some eatables. Ivano City in Ukraine was being pounded by bombs. Later, I hired a taxi to reach Romanian border. The Indian tri-colour was pasted on my cab that's why Russian and Ukrainian forces didn't stop the cab. Then, after walking on foot for at least three kilometers we reached Romanian borders and from there the Indian Embassy arranged my safe passage to India. I am thankful to Union government for my safe return."