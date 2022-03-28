New Delhi: The students who were pursuing their medical degrees in Ukraine and had to return due to the Russia Ukraine war, have moved the Supreme Court seeking directions to the central government to come up with a policy so that they can continue their education.

In their plea, the students have contended that their families invested in their education financially, had to mortgage the properties so they could afford to study medicine in Ukraine but the current war situation has totally disrupted their academic plans. The students said that their parents were still paying off their education loans along with the interest. "The students are left with no other alternative except to recommence their education from level 1 of the respective degree," said the students in the petition.

"The future of the rescued students is in quandary and is completely shattered. Although the lives of such students were secured, the wrecked hopes of students regarding their future/career continue to aggregate thereby causing distress and fraught in the fragile young minds," read the plea.

