Budgam: A school situated in Saini Darwan, a remote area of ​​Budgam in central Kashmir is being operated from a poultry farm-converted into a school while a building has been constructed for the school, however, the owner of the land has occupied it and the administration is allegedly not taking any action. The students told ETV Bharat that the school does not have a washroom and the girls face many issues with the same while the boys of the class said that they do not have any playground.

Just a room with a few chairs and a board is all the school has. A new building was constructed in 2010, but the land owner has occupied and kept it for himself. The land owner says that the government promised him compensation for the amount used to construct the school but the same was never given.

SDM Chadoora Prince Hameed said that action is being taken and the issue will be conveyed to the higher authorities and will be resolved very soon. "The management should pay attention to this school so that these children are not deprived of education," he added.