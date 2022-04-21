New Delhi: The students belonging to various organizations protested against the action taken by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation in Jahangirpuri at Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) on Thursday. The student organizations include the All India Students Association, All India Revolutionary Students Organizations, the Students' Federation of India, the Muslim Students Federation, and the Fraternity Movement demonstrated at JMI.

The activists of the student organizations raised slogans against the municipal corporation of Jahangirpuri, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), and the central government. A large number of activists from Left-centric Students Organizations participated in the demonstration. The activists said that in Jahangirpuri, the corporation has taken forceful action against a particular community and demanded compensation for the people who have been harmed by the actions of the corporation. Meanwhile, in view of the demonstration, tight security arrangements were made around the university.

