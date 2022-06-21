Lucknow(Uttar Pradesh): A large number of people including teachers and children in Uttar Pradesh madrassas celebrated International Yoga Day with full enthusiasm on Tuesday. A major yoga programme was organised in the famous Irfaniya Madrasa of Lucknow.

According to sources, teachers described yoga as very beneficial for health. Madarsa's patron Qari Imtiaz had appealed to all madrassas of the state to do yoga on this special occasion. He said that yoga is very important for human beings. In Islam, it is also called Warzish (Yoga), he said.

As per reports, a day before the International Yoga Day, the Madrasa Education Council had issued an order to all the madrassas of UP that it was mandatory to do yoga in all madrassas. At the same time, this order was followed well in the madrasas of the state.