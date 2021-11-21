Mangalore: Students of the National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK) have designed an exclusive e-bike for the forest department. NITK Surathkal has developed a bike that runs smoothly without fuel. The bike was developed for the Forest Department's staff at the Kudremukh National Sanctuary. The e-bike called 'VIDH YUG 4.0' runs on solar energy. It is specially developed for Forest Department personnel.

It can be solar-powered and charge walkie-talkies, mobiles or GPS systems. The headlight can be dismantled into a portable torch with inbuilt batteries. Students of NITK Surathkal, under the guidance of the assistant professor, department of water resources and Ocean Engineering of their institute, Prof Prithwiraj, have, perhaps for the first time, designed an environment-friendly e-bike.

It can run for 70 km if charged for three to four hours. It's electric motor is typically silent. Its headlight can be used as a torch at night and can be fixed back. The e-bike has 30 cm ground clearance with a 2 kW power motor.

The solar charging setup includes two 400 watt monocrystalline solar panels and 1.5 kW UPS unit for charging the battery. Rakshit, Steevan, Rajat, Latish, Sandesh and Anuradha created the design under the guidance of Prof Prithwiraj. A total sum of Rs 1.5 lac was spent on the design.