Meerut: Two students were made to stand in the scorching sun for not paying their fees in Rishabh Academy in Sadar Police Station area in Uttar Pradesh on Monday. According to sources, the two sisters had not paid their school fees on time. The school's principal and teacher made them stand in the sun after which the condition of one of the girl students deteriorated.

Shaili, a resident of Artillery Mohalla in Meerut Cantonment, reached the District Magistrate (DM) office and complained against the school manager. In her written complaint, Shaily said that her husband Vishal Sharma had died a few years ago and after that, she was the sole breadwinner in the family.

In such a situation, instead of cooperating in the education of the girl students, the school management harassed them for fees, she said. Her elder daughter Swarnima is a class 10 student and her younger daughter Nandini is in class 7. DM Deepak Meena said: "The investigation would be carried out based on the complaint. Action would be taken against the school after the investigation."