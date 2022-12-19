Violence in Allahabad University: Students clash with security guards, bikes set on fire

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh): Violence erupted in Allahabad University campus in Prayagraj after a former student leader was allegedly stopped from entering the campus upsetting the students who were already protesting over a fee hike.

Former student leader, Vivekananda Pathak was stopped by the security guards from entering the varsity following which he allegedly slapped the guard. In retaliation, the security guards thrashed Pathak which led to further clashes between them and the students who set bikes on fire and damaged a car. Pathak said he was on his way to the bank inside the campus.

"I had to go to SBI for KYC updation. I have an SBI account at the University branch. The gate was closed but when I asked the guard to open it, he hurled abuses at me. When I questioned his behaviour, he went inside the campus and came back with 40 to 50 guards who were armed with sticks and iron rods.

They all attacked us. They even opened fire at us. I somehow managed to save my life...Till the time, the accused are not arrested, I will not seek any medical treatment and will sit right here," Pathak said.

Students also fought a pitched battle with security guards and then the police. Uttar Pradesh additional director general (ADG) Law and Order Prashant Kumar said the situation was now under control. CP Prayagraj and other officials soon rushed to the spot. The university has not released any official statement on the matter so far.

Rami Sharma, CP Prayagraj said they received the information about the clashes between the guards and the students. "The situation has been pacified. We will take appropriate action. We are speaking with people from both sides. Two motorcycles have been damaged. The situation is under control," Sharma said.