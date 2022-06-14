Chennai (Tamil Nadu): The Tamil Nadu School education department recently partnered with Google to launch ‘Read Along’, an app to help children practice reading in schools on June 1. As of Saturday, from June 1 to June 12, nearly 18.36 lakh students had read a record 263 crore words through the app, said Elambahavath, the Officer on Special Duty (Illam Thedi Kalvi).

As part of the partnership, Tamil Nadu is using the app in ‘Illam Thedi Kalvi’ scheme to improve language learning outcomes of students. The scheme was launched by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on June 1 across the state to promote students' reading habits. The Google Read-Along processor used in this home search education programme is widely used by Tamil Nadu students to create a world record.

The Tamil Nadu Education Department has called it a 'Reading Marathon' in collaboration with Google's 'Read-Along' app. Volunteers who are part of the 'Illam Thedi Kalvi' initiative had the app on their phones where they created separate profiles for the children. Compared with the district's interior, the Lalgudi region of the Trichy district is placed first. Students have read around 62.82 lakh words. The second is the Alanganallur region of Madurai district recording 49.19 lakh words. The third is the Melur region of Madurai district recording 41.72 lakh words.