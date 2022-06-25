Dumka: Students at the Tribal Welfare Hostel of Santhal Pargana College in Jharkhand's Dumka district were allegedly beaten up by seniors in the name of ragging after which police have started a probe. The students putting up at the Tribal Welfare Hostel No 5 of Santhal Pargana Mahavidyalaya in Dumka said that the senior students called them to their room late at night telling them that they “do not greet them”.

“They also told us that we did not share the rooster that we had won in the football match and that we had completely forgotten the discipline”. “After saying this, they have assaulted us ,” an aggrieved student said. The students lodged a complaint with city police station in-charge Nitish Kumar and demanded action. The station in-charge said that a case has been registered against 27 senior students. “We have informed our senior officers about this and necessary action is being taken after investigation,” he said.