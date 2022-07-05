Andhra Pradesh: Even though schools re-opened today after an extension of 22 days in Andhra Pradesh, textbooks and educational materials are yet to reach the schools. Over Rs, 3.8 crore has been provided to the suppliers for 330 types of titles from Classes I to X across the state and only 70 per cent of the numbers have reached the schools in the state till date.

Amidst this, the Class VIII textbooks have remained unavailable, along with the lack of school supplies, like school bags, uniforms and dictionaries. In all, 47 lakh students are yet to receive these supplies in the state. The government has therefore issued an order to the suppliers to provide the textbooks and other materials by the end of this month. In this backdrop, the teachers have prepared kits with a few items that reached the schools. However, the students attended their classes without any study materials, uniforms and shoes.