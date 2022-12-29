Surat (Gujarat): A group of students at the Veer Narmad South Gujarat University girls' hostel on Thursday submitted a written complaint over the bad quality of food being served at the mess here. The students here have been complaining of bad quality food with no regard for hygiene for the past several months.

"The plates in which the food is served have worms and hair stuck to them. The food quality is extremely bad with raw and tasteless food. We have been complaining about this for a long time now, but to no avail. Yesterday, we submitted a written complaint to the authorities asking them to take action in the matter," said ABVP activist and hostel resident Shreya Darbar.

"We had elaborately described our problems to the Chancellor once. The warden of the hostel had also submitted a memorandum. There are about 450 girls living in this hostel, and all are being fed the same food and in the same conditions," she added. The authorities have not responded to any of these concerns and no action has been initiated against any of them.

Such kind of negligence has been rampant in several government institutions and organisations across the country. Under several Women and Child Development Schemes, there have been allegations of inadequate facilities. Programme Officer Komal Thakor while conducting a surprise inspection of three Anganwadis in the Bagumra, found that they were operating in extremely poor conditions.