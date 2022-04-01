Rewa(Madhya Pradesh): A student of class IX in Kendriya Vidyalaya, Harsh Bajpayee residing in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, has designed a device named 'EzHealth', which can measure body temperature and pulse rate sitting at home. Due to his achievement, Harsh was invited to participate in PM Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha programme', which will be held on Friday. Harsh's innovation has also won him many accolades from the international periphery.

The EzHealth device after connecting with the Wi-Fi measures body temperature and feeds data to the database in the app within 15 seconds, which can be accessed from anywhere in the world. Harsh even added features like an e mail and phone call alert system to it. In case of any health problem, the device alerts immediately other family members, who have the database connected with their family members.

Talking to ETV Bharat Harsh said," it will be beneficial for any person sitting in any corner of the world to track the health of their family members. With this, treatment can be done on time. This device is very cheap and very useful for the patients." Harsh said, "the "EzHealth" device will be available in the Indian market very soon. The cost of the device will be around Rs 1700 to 1800. Due to being cheap, every person will be able to afford this device. After coming to the Indian market a login ID and password will be provided to access the device."

Also Read: Karnataka school students invent indoor plant device, win award

"Also when it is connected to Wi-Fi, this device will upload all the data available to the device base. Whenever people go to the database through the app and enter the login ID and password, they will get access to the database, from where the excel file and every data will be available in the app," Harsh added.

Harsh said that his father works as an umpire in cricket and his mother is a teacher working in his school. Constant support from his mother and his brothers and sisters being engineers themselves have gotten him the idea of creating such a device helpful to track families' health anytime and from anywhere. There is an atmosphere of joy in Kendriya Vidyalaya Rewa after Harsh was said to be joining PM's programme.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited class IX student Harsh to Delhi, to participate in the discussion 2022 programme. Harsh had thanked PM Modi and said that "it was only because of Prime Minister Modi that his project has been successful. Earlier due to the lack of availability of labs, scientific projects at the school level were difficult."

But under PM's NITI Aayog, Atal Trikrink Labs opened in almost every school which made robotic, electronic equipment available in school used in these kinds of projects. Due to this students can now actually work on the ideas on different projects. Due to these labs, our country seems to be moving towards self-reliant India," Harsh said.