Auriya (UP): In an unfortunate incident, a Class 10th Dalit student of Adarsh ​​Inter Colleges in Uttar Pradesh’s Auriya succumbed to injuries on Monday while undergoing treatment after allegedly getting thrashed by his school teacher on September 7.

The victim, Nikhit Dohre, was beaten up by his social science teacher identified as Ashwani Singh, on September 7, as he made a mistake in an exam. His health deteriorated after that and he was being treated in a hospital in Etawah. As per police, the accused teacher contributed around Rs 40000 for the treatment but later refused to pay more.

On September 24, Nikhit's father, Raju Dohre, registered a case in the Achhalda police station against the teacher for showing reluctance to pay more money for the treatment and also for hurling caste slurs when he visited his house seeking contribution for the treatment. Following the complaint, police admitted Nikhit to a hospital in Saifai but he died on Monday while undergoing treatment as he has suffered several internal injuries, as informed by the doctors.

An FIR has been registered against the accused, Ashwini Singh, at Acchalda Police station, and teams have been formed to arrest the accused. According to Charu Nigam, Superintendent of Police Auraiya, “The victim student was under treatment since September 7, when he was thrashed by his social science teacher. We have come to know that initially, the accused teacher contributed twice to the treatment but later, when he stopped picking up the phone, the victim's parent's filed a complaint on 24th September. Following which, a case was registered under relevant sections."

"We have talked to Etawah CMO to get the panel and video graph to know about the cause of death. Correspondence has also been done for the same. Further action is in progress. Three teams have been formed to arrest the accused," said the SP further.