Rae Bareli (UP): A Class 7 student ended his life by hanging himself to death at his residence at Jawahar Bihar Colony of Mill area police station in ​​Rae Bareli district on Thursday. The student identified as Rajeev, a student of St. Peter’s School in the city. He took the extreme step after he was thrashed by his teacher after getting caught cheating during his biology exam.

Following a complaint from deceased parents regarding the incident, police have registered a case against the concerned teacher and school principal. The dead body has been sent for post-mortem. According to police, it has also recovered a suicide note from the spot in which the student blamed the teacher's action for his extreme step as he felt ashamed after the incident in front of the class.

"I cheated in a biology paper. I'm going to die. Don't blame my parents, uncle-aunty for this. After making a mistake, one should be given another chance, but it was not done. I cried a lot over my mistake. I was ashamed. My classmates called me shame-shame. Now my mind is not in my control. I am having bad thoughts. I say sorry to my parents, teachers, and friends," reads the suicide note.

As the incident was reported, the forensic team including CO City Vandana Singh reached the spot and started an investigation, and confirmed the incident. "A student named Yash Maurya died by suicide after returning from school. Regarding which we have received a complaint. An FIR has been registered against the concerned teacher and school principal," said the CO.

According to the student's family, on Thursday during the biology examination, the student was caught cheating after which a female teacher thrashed him and took him to the principal's office. Since then, Rajeev was not in a good mood while returning home along with her sister he didn't utter a word and also skipped his food after reaching home and went straight to his room.

As he didn't come out of the room for a long time, the family members enquired, but when they did not get any response they peeped into the room and found him hanging from a ceiling fan. Immediately the family members informed the police.