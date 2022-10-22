Rajkot (Gujarat): A gruesome incident of ragging came to light at Marwadi University in Rajkot. A 19-year-old student of Porbandar was sodomised by five students threatening him with a nude video of bathing. Based on a complaint lodged by the victim's father, police registered a case and apprehended three students out of five.

According to the police, the victim's father approached the Kuvadva Road police station with a complaint on October 20 stating that his son broke down and narrated what he was going through. The student's father further stated that his son contacted his daughter two days ago and pleaded that he did not want to stay in the hostel.

He said, "My daughter sensed trouble and she called me up and both of us went to university on Thursday. When we met up with him, he broke down and narrated the ordeal and how he was being harassed in the name of ragging by hostel mates."

In the complaint, it was revealed that three students recorded his nude video while he was taking a bath in September. They threatened him that they will circulate the video on social media if he did not follow their directions. Four of the accused then gave him a few options, "Chop his genitals, chop his ears or jump from the hostel's terrace." When the student refused and wept inconsolably. Then the accused gave another option. According to the FIR, the accused made to undress and applied sanitiser, honey and powder on his anus. Then they inserted a pencil and toothbrush into the anus and the torture continued for three hours. The accused have been identified as Dev Paresh Ratinga, a resident of Upleta, Kuchit Sindhav, Vasu Chaniyara, Hardeep Khachar of Paliyad, and a minor.

Deputy commissioner of police (zone-1) Sajjansinh Parmar said the five students have been booked under IPC sections 377 (unnatural sex), 342 (wrongful confinement) and others. Three of them have been detained for questioning and further investigation was going on.