Alwar: As per the latest reports coming from Ukraine, 40 Ukrainian soldiers and around 10 civilians have been killed by Russian shelling amid all this some Indian medical students lucky who landed in their motherland safely just ahead the situation worsened in Ukraine.

Deepak Chaudhary a fourth-year medical student at Kharkiv National Medical University in the city of Kharkiv and a native of MIA Industrial Area in ​​Alwar, Rajasthan who had just returned from Ukraine interacted with ETV Bharat and detailed the ground reality. "Until I was there, the situation was almost normal with a bit of panic. But as I left, the situation has turned from bad to worse. Now, I am getting updates through my friend who said that bombing has started and a situation of panic and havoc had engulfed the whole city."

"Long queues of people can be seen at the grocery stores trying to stock up food items in their homes. The administration has shared a map having details of the nearest bunkers which can be accessed at the time of shelling. When the siren rings people have to rush to the bunkers."

He also said that Indian students have been asked to stay connected through social media and are also advised by the administration to remain in groups so they can help each other when it's needed.

Another student Junaid, a resident of Bahala village in Alwar, who also returned recently, said that the situation could turn worse in the days to come. "For now, food items are available and in the days to come, even water will be scarce. Till now, no help has been provided by the Government of India. Though Indian Airlines had started three flights only one reached there and they had to bear the ticket cost on their own. Now the ticket price also shot up and almost double the normal rates."

While, the Indian Ambassador to Ukraine, Partha Satpathy, has asked all students and Indian nationals to contact the emergency numbers provided by the Indian Embassy in Ukraine and urged them to stay wherever they are in their familiar locations. In another tweet, the Embassy said, "The present situation in Ukraine is highly uncertain. Please maintain calm and remain safe wherever you are, be it in your homes, hostels, accommodations, or in transit."

