Chennai: Police in Chennai arrested a canteen employee for allegedly sexually assaulting a student on the IIT Madras campus a few days ago. On July 24 night, the student was returning to her hostel when a man tried to sexually assault her. An email complaint by the student's friend on July 26 alleged that the girl was assaulted by a man in his early 20s who had pounced on her while she was cycling to her hostel room through a dimly lit area inside the campus.

Following it, the premier institute commenced an internal inquiry. The victim's friend in her complaint lodged with the institute said: "After a long terrifying struggle, she managed to fight him off and ran back on foot, injured and mentally scarred with a broken cycle and it was luck that saved my friend." Assistant Commissioner of Police, Chennai reached the IIT campus and detained a suspect, Santhan Kumar (24), who hails from Bihar and runs a juice shop in the campus canteen.