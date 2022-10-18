Unnao (Uttar Pradesh): After a schoolgirl was made to stand outside in sun by a private school since her father failed to submit her fees, SDM Udit Narayan Sengar has written a letter to the District Magistrate to cancel the recognition of the school.

In the viral video, a girl student can be heard saying "My fees were not submitted, sir was asking for it. I have told my father about it, and he said he will submit it today, But they (school management) did not allow me to appear in the exam and made me stand the whole day".

The school management of the private school 'Bal Vidya Mandir' allegedly thrashed the students who failed to submit the school fees and asked them to stand outside in the sun for the whole day.

As the students informed their parents about the incident, the families reached the office of Bangaramau SDM Udit Narayan Sengar. The SDM, however, was not available at the office. On Tuesday, when the SDM got to know about the incident, he reached the school for inspection and wrote a letter to the District Magistrate to cancel the recognition of the school. He also ordered departmental action against the school.

As the matter was reported by the media, Shashank Shekhar, District Panchayat President from Unnao, deposited the pending fees of the students.