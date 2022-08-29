Vemulawada (Telangana): After being asked to stand for the entire college duration for five days straight as a punishment, a student here lost sensation in her legs. The incident was reported from the Gurukula Mahila Degree College of Social Welfare Department located in the Vemulawada area in the Rajanna Sircilla district of Telangana.

The victim, originally from Sultanabad mandal of Peddapalli district, is a student in the third year of BCom (Computers). She took an uninformed leave due to ill health on August 18. After recovering from sickness, she started attending college on August 23. However, upset that the student did not inform the lecturers or other authorities at the college about the leave, one of her professors, D Maheshwari, barred her from sitting down while attending classes.

Also read: Telangana to have 29 more medical colleges, Centre sanctioned zero: K T Rama Rao

The victim's ordeal went on for five days straight, wherein she stood outside her class every day from 9 am to 5 pm. The girl eventually lost sensation in her legs because of the disruption in blood circulation caused due to constant standing for 5 consecutive days. She was admitted to Vemulawada Regional Hospital with the help of her fellow students on Sunday.

The doctors conducted some preliminary tests and then sent her to the district hospital in Sircilla for MRI scanning. Reacting to the incident, Collector Anurag Jayanti issued an order suspending lecturer D Maheshwari. The orders mentioned that the superiors have been recommended for appropriate action against the acting principal at the college, Matangi Kalyan, who left on transfer on Saturday.