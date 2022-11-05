Haridwar: A Class 10 student carried a pistol to his school in Uttarakhand's Haridwar in Sidcul police limits on Friday. According to sources, a few days back, he had an altercation with a senior student studying in Class 12. After which the matter reached the school management, who settled the matter after persuading both children.

On Friday, Class 10 reached the school with a firearm to take revenge on the senior student. Meanwhile, the students studying in his class saw the loaded gun near him. After this, they informed the teacher and the teacher caught the student and recovered the pistol from him.

Also read: Class 7 student shot, injured in government school in Rajasthan

After which the firearm was handed over to the Sidcul Police. Sidcul Police Station in-charge, Pramod Uniyal said, "In this case, the minor student has been taken into custody on the basis of the complaint given by the school. The firearm has been seized. During interrogation, it was found that the student was so angry that he wanted to kill the class 12 student. Necessary legal action is being taken against him."