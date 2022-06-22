Kannauj (Uttar Pradesh): A BSc second-year student ended her life after being allegedly molested for months by four boys in the Chhibramau Kotwali area of the city, on Tuesday. The father of the deceased has lodged a complaint against the four accused youth.

SP Prashant Verma said that the body of the deceased has been sent for a post-mortem. He added that the accused were molesting the deceased for months. A case has been registered while the police have started the investigation. Kin of the deceased said that the accused boys were molesting their daughter for months but they did not reach out to police for fear of slander.